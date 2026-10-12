Ranji Trophy: Sai Sudharsan opens for TN despite leg injury
What's the story
Indian batter Sai Sudharsan opened the batting for Tamil Nadu in their ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan, despite suffering a leg injury while fielding. The incident took place on Day 2 of the match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Though he didn't return during Rajasthan's innings, Sudharsan recovered well enough to bat during TN's innings. However, the southpaw could not make a mark, managing only three runs before getting dismissed.
Injury details
Injury details and initial assessment
Sudharsan was fielding in the covers when he stopped a drive from Karan Lamba and fell on the ground.
He appeared to be in pain, prompting the team physio to rush onto the field.
The 24-year-old was seen limping and had to be assisted off by a member of the support staff.
However, sources later confirmed that his injury wasn't serious, as it was just a blow to his knee by the ball.
Match impact
Sudharsan's brief innings
Sudharsan's time at the crease was short-lived as he was dismissed by debutant seamer Chetan Sharma for just three runs.
Despite his injury scare, he opened the batting for Tamil Nadu after receiving throw downs during the innings break.
He walked out with Narayan Jagadeesan, showing his determination to contribute to his team's performance in this crucial match.
Player profile
Sudharsan's last-minute inclusion and 'A' team commitments
Sudharsan was a last-minute entrant to the Tamil Nadu squad for this match. He flew in from Puducherry, where he was playing for India A against Australia A.
His inclusion surprised even some selectors.
The 24-year-old had just recovered from a toe injury before the 'A' tour and has been named in the India A squad for three red-ball matches against New Zealand starting October 26.
Stats
Here are his FC stats
Sudharsan, who became a household name with his unreal consistency in the Indian Premier League, owns 3,123 runs across 45 First-Class matches at an average of 42-plus.
This includes 10 tons and 11 fifties. 383 of his runs have come across seven Tests (12 innings) at an average of 31.91 (50s: 3).