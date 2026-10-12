Ranji Trophy: Sai Sudharsan opens for TN despite leg injury

Sudharsan was fielding in the covers when he stopped a drive from Karan Lamba and fell on the ground.

He appeared to be in pain, prompting the team physio to rush onto the field.

The 24-year-old was seen limping and had to be assisted off by a member of the support staff.

However, sources later confirmed that his injury wasn't serious, as it was just a blow to his knee by the ball.