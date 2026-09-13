Hermann, Esterhuizen help SA thrash Namibia in 3rd ODI: Stats

Hermann and Esterhuizen dominated the Namibia bowlers for 20 overs. Nothing worked as they added 150 runs off 126 balls.

The chase was nearly over when Waldo Smith knocked over Hermann, who departed for 77 off 59 balls (13 fours).

Meanwhile, Esterhuizen scored a run-a-ball 68 laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Dewald Brevis smashed the winning six in the 22nd over.