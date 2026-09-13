Hermann, Esterhuizen help SA thrash Namibia in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
In one of the most one-sided ODI victories, South Africa thrashed Namibia to win the three-match series 3-0. The Proteas first restricted Namibia to 156, with skipper Bjorn Fortuin taking four wickets. Zane Green was the hosts' top scorer. SA openers Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen made the chase straightforward thereafter. Both of them completed their half-centuries, getting SA home in 21.3 overs.
Knocks
Hermann, Esterhuizen dominate Namibia in chase
Hermann and Esterhuizen dominated the Namibia bowlers for 20 overs. Nothing worked as they added 150 runs off 126 balls.
The chase was nearly over when Waldo Smith knocked over Hermann, who departed for 77 off 59 balls (13 fours).
Meanwhile, Esterhuizen scored a run-a-ball 68 laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes.
Dewald Brevis smashed the winning six in the 22nd over.
Numbers
A look at their numbers
Hermann concluded the three-match series, which marked his debut, with scores of 150, 20, and 77. He averages 82.33 from three matches with a strike rate of 118.18.
Similarly, Connor Esterhuizen concluded his debut ODI series with scores of 10, 119, and 68*. His average is close to 99 with a strike rate of 100.