Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore takes his second career hat-trick

Electing to field, Tamil Nadu bowled Uttarakhand out for 134 in 56.2 overs. Skipper Sai Kishore led from the front with four wickets.

In response, TN racked up 313, with Pradosh Ranjan Paul scoring a fine ton.

Facing a substantial deficit, Uttarakhand perished for 113 in 45.4 overs. Kishore was the pick of TN's bowlers, taking 6/34 in 16 overs.

He picked his hat-trick in the 43rd over, dismissing Lakshya Raichandani, Saurabh Rawat, and Aditya Rawat.