Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore takes his second career hat-trick
What's the story
R Sai Kishore, the Tamil Nadu spinner, achieved a remarkable feat by taking a hat-trick and leading his team to an innings victory over Uttarakhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The match ended within three days at Chepauk, with Tamil Nadu winning by an innings and 66 runs. This was Kishore's second hat-trick after he had previously achieved one in T20 cricket.
Match
Kishore shines in both innings
Electing to field, Tamil Nadu bowled Uttarakhand out for 134 in 56.2 overs. Skipper Sai Kishore led from the front with four wickets.
In response, TN racked up 313, with Pradosh Ranjan Paul scoring a fine ton.
Facing a substantial deficit, Uttarakhand perished for 113 in 45.4 overs. Kishore was the pick of TN's bowlers, taking 6/34 in 16 overs.
He picked his hat-trick in the 43rd over, dismissing Lakshya Raichandani, Saurabh Rawat, and Aditya Rawat.
Information
A look at his FC numbers
As mentioned, Kishore is featuring in his 10th Ranji Trophy season. The 29-year-old, who made his debut in 2017, raced to 259 wickets from 62 First-Class games at an average of 23.67. His tally includes 16 fifers and 2 match hauls of 10 wickets.
Career highlights
Kishore's journey in previous season
Kishore, in his 10th season with Tamil Nadu, had a decent last season where he took around three wickets per game.
However, he didn't make it to the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. Instead, he played six first-class games for Gloucestershire in the UK.
His dismissal of Ben Stokes went viral on social media as Kishore bowled him round the wicket.
Game tactics
What Kishore learned from MS Dhoni
Kishore's ability to create sharp angles from both over the wicket and round the wicket kept Uttarakhand batters on their toes.
He had beaten Heinrich Klaasen with a quick change of angle in an IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in April 2025.
Talking about his stint at Chennai Super Kings, Kishore said that MS Dhoni taught him a lot about changing angles while bowling.