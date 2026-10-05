Not worried about competition for spots: Sai Sudharsan
What's the story
Indian batting sensation B Sai Sudharsan has said that he is not worried about the competition for spots in the national team. The 24-year-old batsman had to give away his No. 3 position to Devdutt Padikkal after missing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka due to a toe injury. However, Sudharsan is focused on carving his own path and believes in trusting oneself and divine timing for success.
Personal journey
'Writing our own story'
Ahead of India A's first ODI against Australia A in Puducherry, Sudharsan said, "I feel mentally we have to understand that we are all writing our own story rather than playing against each other."
He emphasized the importance of self-belief and trust in one's abilities.
The young batsman is a specialist opener for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League.
Performance priority
Sudharsan sets sights on team success
When asked about his position in the team, Sudharsan said, "I don't think I am looking at finding a place anywhere."
He stressed that his main goal is to perform well and help the team win from a good position.
The young batsman made a steady half-century on his return from injury in the first four-day match last month but managed only 8 and 12 runs in the second.
Upcoming challenge
Sudharsan eyes Australia A challenge
Sudharsan is looking forward to testing himself in white-ball cricket against an Australia A team with many internationals.
He said, "The intensity on A tours is almost on par with international cricket."
The young batsman also noted that "these multi-day A-games help us understand how pitches behave and how Australian culture operates."
Team strength
Balaji on depth in Indian cricket
L Balaji, the head coach of India A for this series and bowling coach at BCCI's Centre of Excellence, was particularly impressed with the depth in Indian cricket.
He said, "Four teams were competing simultaneously - Rest of India in Srinagar, India A in Pondicherry, the main [ODI] team in the West Indies, and another in the Asian Games."
Balaji stressed that healthy competition is good as players have space to work across three formats.
Stats
Here are his stats
Sudharsan has had a handful of opportunities at the highest level. He has scored 383 runs across seven Tests at 31.91.
He has blasted two fifties across three outings in ODI cricket.
One of the most consistent batters in IPL history, Sudharsan has scored 2,515 runs at an average of 48.36 and a strike rate of 149.16.