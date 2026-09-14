Pakistan's Salman Agha slams First-Class triple-hundred after Test snub: Details
What's the story
Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha has hit an unbeaten triple-century in the first round of the President's Trophy. He scored 300* runs off 336 balls for Kingsmen Academy against Markhor IT Solutions at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. The innings, which was laced with 42 fours and 6 maximums, came just a fortnight after he was sent home from England amid a controversial shake-up to Pakistan's Test team.
Reaction
Agha makes slight adjustments to his batting
After his stellar innings, Agha spoke about the adjustments he made in his game.
"My form in international cricket has not been up to the mark in the last few series," he said in a video released by the PCB.
However, he remained optimistic and added that "You make adjustments which can be very helpful [in regaining the form]. I also made slight adjustments to my batting, which has helped me a lot."
Performance dip
Agha was dropped from the Test team
Agha has struggled with his form in international cricket, scoring just 45 runs in five innings across three Tests before being dropped for the Lord's Test.
In Babar Azam's absence in the first Test at Headingley, Agha even led the team.
However, he was eventually dropped from the touring party along with six other players and coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul after Pakistan lost both Tests.
Domestic play
Importance of domestic cricket
Reflecting on the importance of playing domestic cricket, Agha said, "It is very important for an international cricketer to play domestic cricket and I think every cricketer should play domestic cricket when he gets an opportunity."
He added that he likes to return to domestic cricket as he spent 10 years there before moving up the ranks.
Match impact
Partnership with Mohammad Suleman
Agha's monumental innings helped his team post a total of 565 for 7 declared.
He shared a massive 274-run fourth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Suleman (115), who also scored a century.
Despite the lack of international bowling experience in the opposing team, Agha's long stay at the crease is expected to boost his confidence as he looks to regain his form after being dropped from the Test side.
Stats
Here are his FC stats
As per Cricinfo, Agha now has 18 tons and 35 fifties in the First-Class format.
Playing his 109th game, the 32-year-old has raced to 6,978 runs at an average of around 40.
1,708 of his runs have come across 28 Test matches at 36.34.
This includes 12 fifties besides three tons.