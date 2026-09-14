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Home / News / Sports News / Pakistan's Salman Agha slams First-Class triple-hundred after Test snub: Details
Pakistan's Salman Agha slams First-Class triple-hundred after Test snub: Details
Agha scored 300* runs off 336 balls (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Pakistan's Salman Agha slams First-Class triple-hundred after Test snub: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 14, 2026
09:50 am
What's the story

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha has hit an unbeaten triple-century in the first round of the President's Trophy. He scored 300* runs off 336 balls for Kingsmen Academy against Markhor IT Solutions at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. The innings, which was laced with 42 fours and 6 maximums, came just a fortnight after he was sent home from England amid a controversial shake-up to Pakistan's Test team.

Reaction

Agha makes slight adjustments to his batting

After his stellar innings, Agha spoke about the adjustments he made in his game.

"My form in international cricket has not been up to the mark in the last few series," he said in a video released by the PCB.

However, he remained optimistic and added that "You make adjustments which can be very helpful [in regaining the form]. I also made slight adjustments to my batting, which has helped me a lot."

Performance dip

Agha was dropped from the Test team

Agha has struggled with his form in international cricket, scoring just 45 runs in five innings across three Tests before being dropped for the Lord's Test.

In Babar Azam's absence in the first Test at Headingley, Agha even led the team.

However, he was eventually dropped from the touring party along with six other players and coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul after Pakistan lost both Tests.

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Domestic play

Importance of domestic cricket

Reflecting on the importance of playing domestic cricket, Agha said, "It is very important for an international cricketer to play domestic cricket and I think every cricketer should play domestic cricket when he gets an opportunity."

He added that he likes to return to domestic cricket as he spent 10 years there before moving up the ranks.

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Match impact

Partnership with Mohammad Suleman

Agha's monumental innings helped his team post a total of 565 for 7 declared.

He shared a massive 274-run fourth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Suleman (115), who also scored a century.

Despite the lack of international bowling experience in the opposing team, Agha's long stay at the crease is expected to boost his confidence as he looks to regain his form after being dropped from the Test side.

Stats 

Here are his FC stats 

As per Cricinfo, Agha now has 18 tons and 35 fifties in the First-Class format.

Playing his 109th game, the 32-year-old has raced to 6,978 runs at an average of around 40.

1,708 of his runs have come across 28 Test matches at 36.34.

This includes 12 fifties besides three tons.

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