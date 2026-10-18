'Consistency overrated in T20s': Cheteshwar Pujara on Sanju Samson

Pujara defended Samson by saying, "He is never out of form. The kind of player Sanju Samson has been in the T20 format; his form fluctuates."

He added that it's always a matter of one innings for players like him to get back into their groove.

"In the T20 format, you are bound to have failures," Pujara said while stressing on the importance of consistency among top-order batters.