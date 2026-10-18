'Consistency overrated in T20s': Cheteshwar Pujara on Sanju Samson
What's the story
Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has come out in support of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who often gets criticized for his inconsistency in T20 cricket. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Out or Not Out,' Pujara said that a single innings can bring back a player's form. He also emphasized that fluctuations in form are part and parcel of the T20 format.
Form fluctuations
Pujara backs Samson amid criticism
Pujara defended Samson by saying, "He is never out of form. The kind of player Sanju Samson has been in the T20 format; his form fluctuates."
He added that it's always a matter of one innings for players like him to get back into their groove.
"In the T20 format, you are bound to have failures," Pujara said while stressing on the importance of consistency among top-order batters.
Upcoming challenges
Will Samson and Sooryavanshi play together?
In the recent five-match T20I series against West Indies, Samson was India's first-choice opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. This meant the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was benched throughout the series.
While all three played together at the recent Asian Games, the Indian team management has been rotating between Samson and Sooryavanshi.
Sooryavanshi made his international debut in England and also played in Zimbabwe, where Samson was rested.
However, the latter replaced Sooryavanshi in the XI for the Afghanistan home series.
Doubts
Will Sooryavanshi, Samson feature together in NZ?
Adding to his statement, Pujara expressed doubts over the possibility of both Samson and Sooryavanshi featuring together during the upcoming New Zealand tour for a T20I series.
He said that conditions in New Zealand could require India to play more all-rounders, leaving little room for specialist top-order batters.
Team strategy
More all-rounders required in New Zealand, says Pujara
Pujara said, "Vaibhav playing every game seems a bit difficult in New Zealand because there you need more all-rounders."
He also clarified that Sooryavanshi could get chances during the series depending on team requirements and player fitness.
"If the spot opens up for him based on conditions or players' fitness, that's fine," Pujara added while reiterating his earlier statement about both Sanju and Vaibhav not being part of the playing XI in New Zealand.