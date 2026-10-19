Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal hammers his third ODI hundred: Key stats 

Batting first in the game, the Afghan side lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz (25) early on as Atal arrived in the eighth over.

He joined forces with Ibrahim Zadran, who also played a solid innings, scoring 90 runs off 96 balls.

The duo put together a 140-run partnership that helped Afghanistan recover from an early setback in their innings.

Atal went on to complete his hundred before falling right after.