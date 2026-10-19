Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal hammers his third ODI hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Extending his golden run, Afghanistan's batting sensation Sediqullah Atal scored a stunning hundred in the second match of the tri-nation series against Zimbabwe. Batting at three, Atal put up a stunning performance to help Afghanistan post a competitive total of 294/10 while batting first in Abu Dhabi. This was his third hundred in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Atal's vital stand with Zadran
Batting first in the game, the Afghan side lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz (25) early on as Atal arrived in the eighth over.
He joined forces with Ibrahim Zadran, who also played a solid innings, scoring 90 runs off 96 balls.
The duo put together a 140-run partnership that helped Afghanistan recover from an early setback in their innings.
Atal went on to complete his hundred before falling right after.
Stats
Atal's third ODI hundred
Atal fell to Sikandar Raza for 102 off 110 balls (nine fours and two sixes).
The 25-year-old, who made his ODI debut in November 2024, reached his third century in the format.
He also has as many half-centuries to his name. The tally includes 834 runs from 18 innings at 46.33.
As per Cricinfo, Atal has two tons and a fifty across three outings against Zimbabwe (258 runs at 86).