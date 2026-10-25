Shaheen Afridi becomes second-fastest Pakistani to 150 ODI wickets: Stats 

As per Cricinfo, Afridi has equaled Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and India's Mohammed Shami in terms of the fourth-fastest bowler to complete 150 scalps (80 matches each).

The trio is only behind Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (73), Australia's Mitchell Starc (77), and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78).

Overall, Afridi became the 13th Pakistani bowler with 150 ODI scalps.