Shaheen Afridi becomes second-fastest Pakistani to 150 ODI wickets: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has become the second-fastest bowler from his country to accomplish 150 wickets in ODI cricket. He reached this milestone with his first wicket against England in the ODI Tri-Series game in Lahore. Afridi took just 80 games to get the feat. He has truly been impressive in this format. Here we look at his stats.
Eilite list
Afridi only behind these names
As per Cricinfo, Afridi has equaled Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and India's Mohammed Shami in terms of the fourth-fastest bowler to complete 150 scalps (80 matches each).
The trio is only behind Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (73), Australia's Mitchell Starc (77), and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78).
Overall, Afridi became the 13th Pakistani bowler with 150 ODI scalps.
Stats
Three fifers in the format
Afridi has been Pakistan's mainstay pacer in white-ball cricket.
The left-arm speedster has now raced to 150 wickets from 80 ODIs at an average of 24-plus.
His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls, 3 fifers, and an economy rate of around 5.5.
He has 46 wickets each in home and away (home of opposition) venues.
The remaining 58 wickets have cone in neutral matches.