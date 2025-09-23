IPL bias? Shahid Afridi's shocking accusation over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the integrity of the third umpire over Fakhar Zaman 's controversial dismissal during the recent Asia Cup match against India in Dubai. Afridi alleged that the umpire was biased due to his aspirations to officiate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The caught-behind decision went to the third umpire, who reviewed slow-motion replays before ruling in favor of India, though there was criticism regarding the limited number of angles considered.

Controversial claims Afridi's statement on umpire bias Afridi, while speaking on a Pakistani TV channel, claimed that the umpire was biased toward India because he also wants to officiate in the IPL. He said, "Unhone IPL me bhi toh umpiring karni hai [He has to umpire in the IPL too]." The statement drew laughter from the studio audience but highlighted Pakistan's growing frustration with the decision. Zaman was visibly disappointed with the third umpire's call as he walked back to the dressing room.

Support from former players Other former cricketers back Afridi's claims Afridi's claims were backed by former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yusuf, who said that not checking many angles was a mistake. "Fakhar had hit three fours and handled Bumrah with ease in the first over. His wicket was crucial for India," Yusuf asserted. Shoaib Akhtar also criticized the third umpire's decision, calling it 'wrong.' He questioned why the third umpire only checked two angles when 26 cameras were available to him.

Official protest Pakistan team manager emails match referee, umpires Pakistan's team manager Naveed Akram Cheema has written an email to the match referee and umpires, questioning the decision-making process that led to Fakhar being declared out. A zoomer was used, and after deliberating on the entire incident, the TV umpire ruled that Samson's fingers were underneath the ball. Fakhar was in dismay and shook his head while returning to the dugout with a score of 15(9). Notably, India went on to win this contest by six wickets.