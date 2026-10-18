Shamar Springer joins West Indies Test squad for Bangladesh tour
What's the story
Shamar Springer has replaced Keemo Paul in the West Indies squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the same, stating that Paul had to leave due to personal and family reasons. This will be Springer's first Test series after featuring in three ODIs and 12 T20Is for the national team. Here are further details.
Career highlights
A look at Springer's FC numbers
Springer, a 28-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder, recently played three of the five T20Is in India. He took five wickets and also scored an unbeaten 35 in Indore.
Springer has had a decent First-Class career so far. In 23 games, he has scored 1,043 runs at 32.59 and taken 58 wickets at 27.87.
In the recent West Indies Championship season, he scored 251 runs from four matches for Barbados at an impressive average of 50.20. He also took seven wickets across eight innings.
Squad changes
Other players unavailable for the Bangladesh series
Along with Paul, the West Indies squad for the Bangladesh series will also miss white-ball captain Shai Hope and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.
Hope has been rested while Joseph was withdrawn from the squad as part of workload management.
Paul was originally named as Joseph's replacement.
As mentioned, both Springer and Paul were part of West Indies' recent white-ball tour of India, which ended on October 17 after rain washed out the fifth T20I in Bengaluru.
Information
WI's updated squad
Indies squad for Bangladesh Tests: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wicket-keeper), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, and Kevin Wickham.
Information
A look at series schedule
The West Indies Test squad will kick off its Bangladesh tour with a three-day warm-up match in Dhaka from October 22 to 24. The first Test will be played in Mirpur from October 28, while the second Test will take place in Sylhet from November 5.