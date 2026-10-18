Shamar Springer joins West Indies Test squad for Bangladesh tour

Springer, a 28-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder, recently played three of the five T20Is in India. He took five wickets and also scored an unbeaten 35 in Indore.

Springer has had a decent First-Class career so far. In 23 games, he has scored 1,043 runs at 32.59 and taken 58 wickets at 27.87.

In the recent West Indies Championship season, he scored 251 runs from four matches for Barbados at an impressive average of 50.20. He also took seven wickets across eight innings.