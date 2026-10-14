Shikhar Dhawan threatens legal action over unauthorized participation in tournament
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has threatened legal action against the organizers of a T20 tournament for using his name without permission. The World T20 Continent Cup had listed Dhawan as a participant, prompting the cricketer to clarify that he never agreed to take part in the event. He took to social media platform X to announce his decision and requested media outlets and fans not to report on any unauthorized announcements.
Clarification
Dhawan's statement on the matter
In his post, Dhawan wrote, "I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organizers without my knowledge or permission."
He added that his team would take appropriate legal steps to address this issue.
The cricketer emphasized that he appreciates the love and support from his fans during this incident.
Career highlights
Dhawan retired from Indian cricket in 2024
Among the best modern-day openers, Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024.
Dhawan's international cricket career spanned from 2013 to 2022, during which he represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is.
Despite leading the side in 2021, Dhawan was replaced by younger player Shubman Gill ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Stats
Impressive career stats for India
The opener scored 2,315 runs in 34 Test matches at an average of 40.61, including seven centuries with a highest score of 190.
According to Cricinfo, Dhawan racked up an impressive 6,793 runs from 167 ODIs at 44.11 (SR: 91.35). He owns 17 tons and 39 fifties.
In T20Is, the left-handed batter has featured in 68 matches and scored 1,759 runs with a strike rate of 126.36, including 11 fifties.