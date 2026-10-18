'Credit where it's due': Shreyas Iyer on Shai Hope's performance
What's the story
India's T20I series against West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw after rain washed out the last match in Bengaluru on Saturday. The result saw Shai Hope emerge as a key player, scoring two match-winning centuries and influencing the outcome of the series. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged Hope's exceptional performance during the post-match broadcast.
Series reflection
'Credit where it's due'
Iyer admitted that India's bowling could have been better in the second and fourth games, which were the matches they lost.
He praised the batting performance but stressed on execution as something they fell short of.
"But credit where it's due. They batted phenomenally well and also Shai Hope, brilliant performance by him," Iyer said during his post-match interview.
Player of the series
Hope's stellar series
Hope scored a whopping 261 runs in four innings, with 204 of them coming off just 95 balls in two matches.
Hope was named Player of the Series for his stellar performance throughout the T20I series.
Even in the ODI leg, Hope scored two tons across three games.
His teammate Sherfane Rutherford also contributed significantly to West Indies's victories, scoring 84 off 37 balls and an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls.
Mental strength
Self-belief key for Hope
Hope emphasized the importance of self-belief in his success.
"Honestly, whenever I cross the line, even if I haven't got any runs in the last two, three, four, five innings, I still believe that I can get the job done," he said.
He also stressed staying neutral and backing his ability to deliver results as a key part of his approach to cricket.
Future outlook
Positives from the series for India
Despite the drawn series, Iyer was optimistic about India's performance.
He said, "I think the ability to bounce back even after a loss," when asked about the positives from this series.
He also praised his team's aggressive mindset and their batting display in the final match, where they scored 118 for five in just 7.4 overs of play.