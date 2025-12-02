SMAT 2025: Shardul Thakur stuns Assam with maiden T20 fifer
What's the story
In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur wreaked havoc on Assam's batting lineup in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash in Lucknow. He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, leading his team to a resounding victory by 98 runs. Three of his wickets came in his opening over as Mumbai comfortably defended the 220-run total.
Spell
A stunning spell from Thakur
Thakur opened the bowling and struck on his very first ball. He dismissed Assam opener Denish Das before trapping Abdul Ajij Kuraishi and Riyan Parag later in the over. Thakur continued his wicket-taking spree in the second over as he had seven wickets in his first seven balls. Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Nihar Deka were his final two victims as Assam were folded for 122.
Stats
Maiden T20 fifer for Shardul
Thakur finished with 5/23 from three overs - his maiden fifer in T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer has raced to 209 wickets across 182 T20 matches, averaging 26.47 (4W: 4). His economy of 9 is on the higher side. 69 of his scalps have come in 52 SMAT matches at 21.98. In the IPL, he has scalped 107 wickets at 30.31.