SMAT 2025: Shardul Thakur stuns Assam with maiden T20 fifer

A stunning spell from Thakur

Thakur opened the bowling and struck on his very first ball. He dismissed Assam opener Denish Das before trapping Abdul Ajij Kuraishi and Riyan Parag later in the over. Thakur continued his wicket-taking spree in the second over as he had seven wickets in his first seven balls. Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Nihar Deka were his final two victims as Assam were folded for 122.