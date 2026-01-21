ETPL: Waugh, Maxwell among owners of Abhishek Bachchan's T20 league

A new European-based T20 league, co-owned by Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan , is set to feature some big names in cricket. The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) will be played in Ireland , Scotland, and the Netherlands. Australian cricket legends Steve Waugh and Glenn Maxwell are among the team owners in this league.

League structure ETPL's ownership and franchise details The ETPL, which was originally scheduled to start last summer, has seen three franchises sold so far. They are based in Amsterdam, Belfast, and Edinburgh. Three more teams are yet to be sold in the league. Once sold, these remaining franchises will be based in Dublin, Rotterdam (Netherlands), and Glasgow (Scotland).

Ownership details Waugh and Maxwell's roles in ETPL Waugh, who retired over 20 years ago, is part of an investment group that owns the Amsterdam Flames. Other members of this group include former Australian hockey player Jamie Dwyer. Maxwell will co-own the Belfast franchise with Rohan Lund, ex-Group CEO of NRMA, an Australia-based insurance company. The Edinburgh franchise has been bought by former New Zealand players Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum.

Season details ETPL's inaugural season and player signings The inaugural season of the ETPL, which is the first ICC-sanctioned league to be played across multiple countries, will take place between August 26 and September 20. Waugh has confirmed that Smith, Marsh (Australia's T20 captain), and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards have signed up with Amsterdam Flames. "We've approached a number of players and haven't had one negative comment at all," Waugh told ESPNcricinfo.

