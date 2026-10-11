Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary scripts history with WODI hundred vs Australia
What's the story
Sobhana Mostary has made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi woman to score a century against Australia in an international match. She achieved this milestone during the second ODI at Allan Border Field, scoring 118 runs off 134 balls. The right-handed batter's remarkable performance was instrumental in helping Bangladesh recover from a poor start and post a competitive total of 220/6.
Game changer
Mostary, Sultana rescue Bangladesh with record-breaking partnership
Bangladesh was in dire straits at 8/3, but Mostary and captain Nigar Sultana turned the game around with a brilliant 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Mostary hit 18 boundaries on her way to a memorable century, while Sultana chipped in with an equally important 74 off 114 balls.
Their efforts helped Bangladesh recover from early losses and set a challenging target for Australia.
New benchmarks
Historic partnership with Sultana
Sultana's 118 is now the highest individual WODI score by a Bangladesh batter, as per Cricinfo.
Fargana Hoque (107 & 102) and Sultana (101) are the team's only other centurions.
The 195-run partnership between Mostary and Sultana is now Bangladesh's highest for any wicket in women's ODI cricket, surpassing the previous record of 152 runs set by Sultana and Sharmin Akhter against Thailand in 2025.
This is also the highest WODI stand for any wicket against the Aussies.
Stats
A look at her stats
Mostary's historic innings came to an end in the 48th over when she was bowled by Megan Schutt.
The batter has now raced to 676 runs across 35 WODIs at an average of 29.39.
This was her fourth 50-plus score in the format and the second one against the Aussies across five outings.
She boasts 206 runs against the Women in Yellow at 51.50.