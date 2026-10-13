Football-style divisions in international cricket? Sunil Gavaskar proposes
What's the story
Batting legend and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has proposed introducing football-style divisions in international cricket. He emphasized the need for standardizing records, especially in T20 internationals. The proposal comes after Mongolia's recent T20I against Thailand, where they were bowled out for a mere 13 while chasing 193 in the men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A.
Record scrutiny
Minimum standard required for 'international' matches
In a recent Mid-Day column, Gavaskar questioned the record standard of these 'international' matches, suggesting that there should be "some sort of minimum standard before stats from these mismatched games are considered for records."
He argued that when a team is dismissed for such low scores, their bowlers' stats can only improve when emerging ICC Associate member countries play against each other.
"To equate it with the stats when full member country teams play against each other is simply not fair," he wrote.
System proposal
Division-based system for promotion and relegation
Drawing parallels with football leagues, Gavaskar suggested a division-based system for cricket where promotion and relegation take place at the end of each season.
He said, "So whatever records are set, they are mentioned as being in the divisions in which they have been achieved."
This way, he argued, it would be clear to everyone which division countries are playing in and what standards their records should be measured against.
Domestic impact
Concerns about the Ranji Trophy
Gavaskar also expressed his concerns about the Ranji Trophy.
He said that records set in matches played in the Plate Group shouldn't overshadow those made against tougher opposition.
"Most of the new state teams did not even have proper infrastructure and so hired players from other states who couldn't find a place in their home state teams," he explained.