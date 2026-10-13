Football-style divisions in international cricket? Sunil Gavaskar proposes

In a recent Mid-Day column, Gavaskar questioned the record standard of these 'international' matches, suggesting that there should be "some sort of minimum standard before stats from these mismatched games are considered for records."

He argued that when a team is dismissed for such low scores, their bowlers' stats can only improve when emerging ICC Associate member countries play against each other.

"To equate it with the stats when full member country teams play against each other is simply not fair," he wrote.