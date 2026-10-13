3 retirements that changed Indian cricket forever
What's the story
India has a rich history of producing cricketing legends who have left an indelible mark on the game. From winning ICC trophies to building a legacy with their unparalleled skill, these players have redefined greatness. However, the retirements of some of these players left a massive void in the team. On this note, we look at the retirements of three players which changed Indian cricket forever.
#1
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev revolutionized Indian cricket with his three-dimensional prowess.
He led the national team to its first-ever ODI World Cup victory in 1983, a feat that is still celebrated as Team India's biggest achievement.
An all-rounder par excellence, Kapil scored 5,248 runs in Tests and took 434 wickets.
Though India went on to produce more talented fast-bowling all-rounders like Irfan Pathan and Hardik Pandya, Kapil's performance and impact remain unmatched.
Kapil retired at the age of 35 in 1994.
#2
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar was instrumental in laying the foundation for Indian cricket's rise.
He took on some of the fiercest pace attacks without a helmet and became the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Tests.
Gavaskar also holds the record for being the first player to hit 30 Test centuries.
His retirement at the age of 38 in 1987 left a massive hole in India's top order.
After Gavaskar, only Virender Sehwag (8,124) scored over 4,200 Test runs while opening for India.
#3
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar is often regarded as the most prolific Indian cricketer of all time.
He is the highest run-scorer in international cricket with an astounding 34,357 runs to his name.
Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, also holds the record for the most international centuries (100).
Though talents like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went on to become legends of white-ball cricket, nobody could come close to Tendulkar's Test returns.