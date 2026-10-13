3 retirements that changed Indian cricket forever

Kapil Dev revolutionized Indian cricket with his three-dimensional prowess.

He led the national team to its first-ever ODI World Cup victory in 1983, a feat that is still celebrated as Team India's biggest achievement.

An all-rounder par excellence, Kapil scored 5,248 runs in Tests and took 434 wickets.

Though India went on to produce more talented fast-bowling all-rounders like Irfan Pathan and Hardik Pandya, Kapil's performance and impact remain unmatched.

Kapil retired at the age of 35 in 1994.