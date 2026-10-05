These records of Rahul Dravid might never be broken

In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Dravid amassed over 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test cricket.

Between January 10, 2000, and February 6, 2004, Dravid played 173 successive international innings without recording a duck. No other batter has done so in even 140 consecutive innings.

His former teammate Sachin Tendulkar is a distant second with 136 innings.