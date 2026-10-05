These records of Rahul Dravid might never be broken
What's the story
Players will come and go. Records will be broken. But legacies are built to last, and Rahul Dravid's fits here well. More than just 'The Wall,' Dravid oozed resilience and selflessness. He was a player who could adapt to whatever the team demanded. Among the most respected batters of all time, Dravid left behind some records that may never be broken.
#1
Most consecutive innings without a duck
In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Dravid amassed over 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test cricket.
Between January 10, 2000, and February 6, 2004, Dravid played 173 successive international innings without recording a duck. No other batter has done so in even 140 consecutive innings.
His former teammate Sachin Tendulkar is a distant second with 136 innings.
#2
Most Test runs at No. 3 for India
After making his debut in 1996, Dravid guarded India's top order in Test and ODI cricket. His exploits at No. 3 in Tests remain unmatched.
According to Cricinfo, Dravid has the second-most Test runs at No. 3 (10,524), only behind Kumar Sangakkara (11,679).
No other player has over 10,000 runs in this regard.
Among Indians, Cheteshwar Pujara came close to this feat but ended up with 6,529 runs. He is followed by Mohinder Amarnath (2,907).
#3
Centuries in successive Test innings
Dravid's propensity to play marathon knocks across conditions stood out. And the art is unlikely to be emulated with the rapid rise in run rates.
In 2002, Dravid scored centuries in four successive Test innings, including a double-century. Everton Weekes is the only other player with more tons in consecutive innings (5).
Among Indians, multiple players follow Dravid with three back-to-back tons.