Unsung heroes behind India's most iconic triumphs in international cricket
What's the story
When we think of Indian cricket, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni instantly come to mind. Their brilliance has illuminated stadiums and inspired millions. However, beyond the limelight, there is a group of lesser-known yet highly influential individuals who have quietly shaped Indian cricket in their own ways. On this note, we look at the unsung heroes behind Team India's most iconic triumphs over the years.
#1
Rohit Sharma's cameo in 2007 World Cup
While Gautam Gambhir's 75 and Irfan Pathan's 3/16 headlined India's triumph over Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg, a 20-year-old Rohit Sharma also played a vital role.
India faltered during the middle overs as Pakistan pacers made the ball talk.
Rohit joined in at 111/4 and powered India with an unbeaten 30-run cameo.
His 16-ball knock made a difference as India finished at 157-5 and later won by five runs.
#2
Gill's brilliance in the 2021 Gabba Test win
Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 helped India achieve the 328-run target in the fourth and deciding Test of the 2020-21 series against hosts Australia.
However, the foundation of the massive chase was laid by Shubman Gill, who made his Test debut earlier in that series.
He slammed a fine 91 off 146 balls against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins on a Day 5 Gabba track.
#3
Axar Patel's cameo in the 2024 T20 WC final
In his final T20I match, Virat Kohli scored a 59-ball 76 as India posted 176/7 in the 2024 T20 WC final against South Africa.
The batting great was well complemented by Axar Patel that day.
India were reduced to 34/3 that day as Axar got a surprise promotion on the big day.
The southpaw justified the move by scoring 47 off just 31 balls.
Later in the day, the left-arm spinner took the prize wicket of the well-set Tristan Stubbs (31) as India won by seven runs.