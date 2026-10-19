Unsung heroes behind India's most iconic triumphs in international cricket 

While Gautam Gambhir's 75 and Irfan Pathan's 3/16 headlined India's triumph over Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg, a 20-year-old Rohit Sharma also played a vital role.

India faltered during the middle overs as Pakistan pacers made the ball talk.

Rohit joined in at 111/4 and powered India with an unbeaten 30-run cameo.

His 16-ball knock made a difference as India finished at 157-5 and later won by five runs.