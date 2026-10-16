Sooryavanshi's reaction to PM Modi's Asian Games speech goes viral
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised the young Indian athletes who excelled at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The event was held in New Delhi on Thursday and saw PM Modi appreciating players aged between 15 and 17 years for their remarkable performances. His words drew a playful reaction from cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at these Games. He was a part of the Indian men's cricket team that defeated Pakistan in the final.
Age advantage
'In sports, it is the start...'
PM Modi said, "At such a young age, these players have enhanced the pride of the country with their spectacular performances."
He stressed that "for success, age is not a restriction" and that "in sports, it is the start made at a young age that becomes an added advantage."
The Prime Minister's statement was met with a big smile from Sooryavanshi at the event.
Medal meeting
PM Modi meets Indian contingent
Before his speech, PM Modi met all of India's Asian Games medal-winners. He congratulated the contingent for making the country proud and praised their performances in cricket, hockey, and archery.
The meeting was attended by both gold-winning cricket teams as well as sports officials such as ICC chairman Jay Shah and Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha.
Mentorship call
PM urges medal-winners to mentor young athletes
PM Modi also highlighted the government's support for athletes through financial assistance, international coaching opportunities, and talent identification programs.
He urged medal-winners to mentor young athletes by visiting schools and inspiring children to pursue sports.
The Prime Minister's appeal was well-received.
Information
Sooryavanshi's reaction goes viral
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who also attended the event, seemed to be teasing Sooryavanshi when the Prime Minister praised the youngest members of the Indian contingent who did well at the competition. Sooryavanshi's reaction was priceless.
Twitter Post
Here is Sooryavanshi's priceless reaction!
🔴VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI REACTION WHEN PM MODI PRAISED HIM 😅— Sam (@cricsam02) October 15, 2026
- The entire Team India started teasing Vaibhav after PM Modi praised him. 😭 pic.twitter.com/qUj7jT8o5p