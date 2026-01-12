Washington Sundar to miss remaining New Zealand ODIs? Details here
What's the story
The Indian men's cricket team has suffered another major blow as Washington Sundar is expected to miss the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. The all-rounder suffered a side strain during the series opener in Vadodara on Saturday, January 11. His injury comes after Rishabh Pant's similar issue forced him to exit the squad just before the 1st ODI.
Match impact
Sundar's performance and injury details
In Vadodara, Sundar bowled five overs in the first innings before being replaced by Dhruv Jurel. He was later forced to bat when India lost a couple of wickets toward the end of their chase. Despite scoring seven runs off as many balls, Sundar looked uncomfortable while running between the wickets. KL Rahul helped India seal the chase, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.
Injury assessment
Rahul comments on Sundar's performance post-injury
After the match, Rahul said he wasn't aware of the extent of Sundar's injury but thought he was playing well. "I didn't know he couldn't run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings but wasn't aware of the extent," Rahul said. Gill later confirmed that Sundar would go for a scan to assess his condition further.
Uncertainty looms
BCCI yet to confirm Sundar's withdrawal and replacement
As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially confirmed Sundar's withdrawal from the series or announced a replacement. The all-rounder's injury raises concerns over his fitness for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He is part of India's squad for the tournament, but this latest setback could jeopardize his participation.