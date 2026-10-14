WI's Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope to miss Bangladesh Test series
What's the story
West Indies will be without the services of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and white-ball captain Shai Hope for their impending two-match Test tour of Bangladesh. Joseph's withdrawal is a precautionary measure to manage his workload, while Hope has been rested ahead of next year's World Cup Qualifier. The decision comes after a routine medical assessment and consultation with specialists.
Player replacements
Paul included in WI squad
Joseph will continue to work with the team's medical staff and specialists as he prepares for his Test return. The 29-year-old, among the fastest bowlers, last played a Test in July this year.
His availability for the shorter formats is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, Hope has been rested after an extended run across all three formats.
All-rounder Keemo Paul has been included in the 15-member squad in place of Joseph.
Squad updates
Wickham, Campbell called up for Bangladesh Tests
Kevin Wickham has earned his first call-up to the West Indies Test side after an impressive domestic campaign.
The 23-year-old batter hammered three successive centuries in the 2026 West Indies Championship. He averages 40.88 from 25 First-Class matches, according to Cricinfo.
John Campbell returns to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the home series against Pakistan.
Information
WI squad for Bangladesh Tests
West Indies squad: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Kevin Wickham.
Championship goals
Position in WTC standings
West Indies are currently eighth in the nine-team ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings.
Ahead of the series opener, WI head coach Daren Sammy revealed their goal of finishing in the table's top half. "Winning this series would move us closer to it," he said.
The visitors will begin their campaign with the first Test in Mirpur on October 28. The second Test will be held in Sylhet from November 5.