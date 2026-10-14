WI's Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope to miss Bangladesh Test series

Joseph will continue to work with the team's medical staff and specialists as he prepares for his Test return. The 29-year-old, among the fastest bowlers, last played a Test in July this year.

His availability for the shorter formats is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Hope has been rested after an extended run across all three formats.

All-rounder Keemo Paul has been included in the 15-member squad in place of Joseph.