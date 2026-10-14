3 Indians killed in suspected arson attack in Germany 

A spokesperson for Bochum police told German public broadcaster WDR there were initial grounds to suspect the man of murder.

The fire erupted around 4:15am local time in Bochum's Hofstede district.

Firefighters found the three victims dead in a second-floor apartment.

The rescue operation was complicated by flames spreading through the stairwell, blocking access to upper floors.

Emergency personnel used alternative methods like a turntable ladder and portable ladders for rescues, as well as a safety cushion for one person.