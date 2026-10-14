3 Indians killed in suspected arson attack in Germany
What's the story
Three Indian nationals were killed in a fire at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as two women aged 25 and 27 and a 26-year-old man. Five others were also injured in the blaze. A 41-year-old Romanian resident of the building has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police suspect arson as the cause of the fire, but investigations are still underway to determine if it was deliberate or accidental.
Rescue efforts
Fire erupted in Bochum's Hofstede district
A spokesperson for Bochum police told German public broadcaster WDR there were initial grounds to suspect the man of murder.
The fire erupted around 4:15am local time in Bochum's Hofstede district.
Firefighters found the three victims dead in a second-floor apartment.
The rescue operation was complicated by flames spreading through the stairwell, blocking access to upper floors.
Emergency personnel used alternative methods like a turntable ladder and portable ladders for rescues, as well as a safety cushion for one person.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway to determine cause of fire
The five injured people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Their identities and nationalities have not been disclosed yet.
The investigation is still underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and the suspect's possible involvement in this tragic incident.
But investigators have ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the fire.
Details of the victims have also not been disclosed.