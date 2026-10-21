74-year-old American detained by Russia in 2022 released
What's the story
Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old American citizen, has been freed from Russian detention after US special envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to St. Petersburg. Hubbard had been imprisoned for over four years on allegations of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. The US State Department had previously classified Hubbard as "wrongfully detained." President Donald Trump confirmed he discussed Hubbard's case with Russian President Vladimir Putin before Witkoff's meeting.
Profile details
Hubbard was sentenced after a closed trial in 2024
Hubbard, a retired teacher from Michigan, had moved to Izyum in eastern Ukraine in 2014.
He was detained by Russian forces in 2022 and later sentenced after a closed trial in 2024.
Russian prosecutors alleged he fought as a mercenary for about $1,000 per month, a claim his sister Patricia Hubbard Fox called false.
Several other Americans still remain imprisoned in Russia under various charges. These include Andre Khachatoorian, David Barnes, Aleksander Antonov, and Olga Jezler, among others
Release announcement
Putin announced Hubbard's release
Putin announced Hubbard had been released and was already at Pulkovo Airport, in St. Petersburg, where Witkoff had arrived earlier on Wednesday.
The US official had said before his trip that the visit was "expected to include efforts to seek the release of wrongfully detained American citizen Hubbard, reflecting President Trump's continued commitment to bringing Americans home."
Russian state media reported that Witkoff thanked Putin for Hubbard's release and for the deal struck earlier this month to import Russian diesel.
Deal
Diesel deal an example to Ukraine
The diesel deal has infuriated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, causing diplomatic relations between Kyiv and Washington to deteriorate further.
During Wednesday's meeting, Witkoff was filmed saying the deal was an example to Ukraine of what could be achieved by working together.
"Your decision to remove export controls on diesel oil from Russia, not just to the US but also to the world...in the midst of an economic shock, I think that was really important that that happened," he said.