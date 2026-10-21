74-year-old American detained by Russia in 2022 released

Hubbard, a retired teacher from Michigan, had moved to Izyum in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

He was detained by Russian forces in 2022 and later sentenced after a closed trial in 2024.

Russian prosecutors alleged he fought as a mercenary for about $1,000 per month, a claim his sister Patricia Hubbard Fox called false.

Several other Americans still remain imprisoned in Russia under various charges. These include Andre Khachatoorian, David Barnes, Aleksander Antonov, and Olga Jezler, among others