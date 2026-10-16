Loading...
Home / News / World News / French police's 'war-like' weapons injure teenagers during protests, allege lawyers
French police's 'war-like' weapons injure teenagers during protests, allege lawyers
The police have launched internal probes into 36 complaints of violence against protesters

French police's 'war-like' weapons injure teenagers during protests, allege lawyers

By Snehil Singh
Oct 16, 2026
05:19 pm
What's the story

French lawyers and rights groups have alleged that several teenagers were injured by police weapons, including "war-like" weapons, during school protests. The allegations come as France witnesses its largest youth protest movement in decades, with students demanding better facilities and teacher replacements at hundreds of high schools. The protests have also led to an unprecedented number of children being detained by the police, some of whom reported being assaulted or racially abused.

Ongoing investigations

Internal investigations launched into violence against protesters

The police have launched internal probes into 36 complaints of violence against protesters, including four children allegedly "mutilated" by explosive weapons.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the investigations to the Senate.

One such case involves a 15-year-old carpentry student, Evan, who lost his left hand and suffered other injuries due to a police stun grenade explosion during a school protest in Lens on October 5.

Another case

More cases of children injured by police weapons

Another incident involved a 14-year-old boy, Eden, who suffered severe facial injuries from a grenade launcher during protests in Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône.

His lawyer described the weapon's use as "the equivalent of war weaponry."

A police officer has been suspended and is under investigation in this case.

In Tours, a 16-year-old named Mael lost vision in one eye after being shot with a rubber-bullet launcher at another school protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest statistics

Surge in arrests of under-18s during protests

The ongoing protests have also seen a surge in the arrest of under-18s, with 6,773 minors taken into custody since mid-September.

The justice ministry said over 1,000 of these children were not charged.

Nathalie Tehio, a lawyer and the president of the French Human Rights League, raised concerns over these arrests and said they could be an attempt to deter demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allegations

Allegations of mistreatment and racial abuse during arrests

Lawyers have also reported allegations of mistreatment and racial abuse during arrests.

Romain Boulet, a co-president of France's Association of Criminal Lawyers, expressed concern over potential misuse of police powers against minors.

Mohamed Jaite, the president of the Paris branch of the left-wing union Syndicat des Avocats de France, said, "I have seen one youth limping in a police station," and "Some have reported being humiliated or receiving racist and sexist insults."

Official response

Use of stun grenades suspended at school demonstrations

In parliament, Minister Nunez denied any excessive policing or repression. He has since suspended the use of stun grenades at school demonstrations.

Audrey Bailleul, a national councilor at the Union Syndicale des Magistrats, said it's difficult to ascertain if there was a deliberate attempt to disregard legal procedures.

The situation remains tense as investigations continue into these serious allegations against French police during ongoing youth protests.

ADVERTISEMENT