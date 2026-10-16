French police's 'war-like' weapons injure teenagers during protests, allege lawyers
What's the story
French lawyers and rights groups have alleged that several teenagers were injured by police weapons, including "war-like" weapons, during school protests. The allegations come as France witnesses its largest youth protest movement in decades, with students demanding better facilities and teacher replacements at hundreds of high schools. The protests have also led to an unprecedented number of children being detained by the police, some of whom reported being assaulted or racially abused.
Ongoing investigations
Internal investigations launched into violence against protesters
The police have launched internal probes into 36 complaints of violence against protesters, including four children allegedly "mutilated" by explosive weapons.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the investigations to the Senate.
One such case involves a 15-year-old carpentry student, Evan, who lost his left hand and suffered other injuries due to a police stun grenade explosion during a school protest in Lens on October 5.
Another case
More cases of children injured by police weapons
Another incident involved a 14-year-old boy, Eden, who suffered severe facial injuries from a grenade launcher during protests in Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône.
His lawyer described the weapon's use as "the equivalent of war weaponry."
A police officer has been suspended and is under investigation in this case.
In Tours, a 16-year-old named Mael lost vision in one eye after being shot with a rubber-bullet launcher at another school protest.
Arrest statistics
Surge in arrests of under-18s during protests
The ongoing protests have also seen a surge in the arrest of under-18s, with 6,773 minors taken into custody since mid-September.
The justice ministry said over 1,000 of these children were not charged.
Nathalie Tehio, a lawyer and the president of the French Human Rights League, raised concerns over these arrests and said they could be an attempt to deter demonstrations.
Allegations
Allegations of mistreatment and racial abuse during arrests
Lawyers have also reported allegations of mistreatment and racial abuse during arrests.
Romain Boulet, a co-president of France's Association of Criminal Lawyers, expressed concern over potential misuse of police powers against minors.
Mohamed Jaite, the president of the Paris branch of the left-wing union Syndicat des Avocats de France, said, "I have seen one youth limping in a police station," and "Some have reported being humiliated or receiving racist and sexist insults."
Official response
Use of stun grenades suspended at school demonstrations
In parliament, Minister Nunez denied any excessive policing or repression. He has since suspended the use of stun grenades at school demonstrations.
Audrey Bailleul, a national councilor at the Union Syndicale des Magistrats, said it's difficult to ascertain if there was a deliberate attempt to disregard legal procedures.
The situation remains tense as investigations continue into these serious allegations against French police during ongoing youth protests.