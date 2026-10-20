Saudi executes Bangladeshi couple; Dhaka says it wasn't informed
What's the story
The Bangladeshi government was reportedly unaware of the recent execution of two of its nationals in Saudi Arabia's holy city, Mecca. The victims, a man and a woman, were executed last Wednesday for an "indecent act" inside a mosque, the Saudi interior ministry said, without elaborating on what constituted the "indecent act." Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, has expressed disappointment over the lack of information sharing by Saudi Arabia.
Diplomatic inquiry
Bangladesh seeks explanation from Saudi Arabia
He said, "We have sought an explanation from our friendly bilateral partner to look into the matter and know why the gap in information sharing and exchanges happened here."
The Saudi interior ministry said the Bangladeshis were sentenced to death under "tazir," which in Islamic law refers to punishments left to the discretion of the judge.
The ministry said they were handed the sentences because of the severity of the offense and the fact that they violated the mosque's "sanctity."
Personal plea
Family demands justice, return of Nazrul's body
The family of the male victims, Nazrul Islam, has demanded justice and the return of his body.
Nazrul's father, Abdul Basir, said the family learned about his son's execution through media reports.
He said he took borrowed Tk 7 lakh to send his son to Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a cleaner before being detained for over three years and later executed.
"The creditors are now pressuring me to repay the debt," Basir said.
Diplomatic action
Bangladesh summons Saudi ambassador for clarification
According to the family, Saudi police arrested Nazrul and a woman named Sweety Akhtar on allegations of an "immoral act" near the mosque in Mecca.
The particular charges, whether the couple had legal representation, and if Nazrul had a chance to defend himself could not be independently confirmed.
Bangladesh has summoned Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Zafer H Bin Abiyah to seek clarification on the matter.
Execution concerns
Execution of foreign nationals in Saudi Arabia
This incident has raised public concern in Bangladesh, where over three million Bangladeshis reside and work, mostly in low-paying jobs.
This is not the first time foreign nationals have been executed by Saudi authorities.
Amnesty International reported around 100 executions this year, many involving foreigners convicted of drug offenses.
In 2011, eight Bangladeshi men were publicly executed in Riyadh for murder.