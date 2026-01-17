Trump names Blair, Rubio to Gaza 'Board of Peace'

United States President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a "Board of Peace" for Gaza, with former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as founding members. Trump will head the board, which is part of his 20-point plan for the Gaza Strip. Other members include Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner , Marc Rowan (CEO, Apollo Global Management), World Bank chief Ajay Banga, and deputy national security advisor Robert Gabriel.

Governance Board's role and additional members The board is expected to temporarily govern Gaza and oversee its reconstruction. On Thursday, Trump called it the "Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place." More members are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the White House stated. The announcement comes after a separate 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee was formed to manage post-war Gaza's day-to-day governance.

Security measures International stabilisation force to be deployed As part of the peace plan, an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) will be deployed to train and support vetted Palestinian police forces. US Major General Jasper Jeffers will lead this force to "establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment." The White House has also announced plans for a separate "Gaza executive board" to support governance in the region.

Ongoing efforts Peace plan's progress and challenges The US peace plan, which came into effect in October 2023, has entered its second phase. Phase one included a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, a hostage-prisoner exchange, partial Israeli withdrawal, and an aid surge. However, both sides continue to accuse each other of violations. The ceasefire remains fragile, with almost 450 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since its implementation.

