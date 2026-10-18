11 missing after boat capsizes; survivors sustain shark bites
What's the story
A tragic incident off the coast of California has left at least 11 people missing and around 16 others injured. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed that a boat with 27 people on board capsized in the waters near Baja California on Friday. "Several of the rescued people have serious injuries indicative of shark bites, and the Coast Guard has performed life-saving first aid," the USCG said in a statement.
Rescue efforts
Search and rescue operation underway
The US Coast Guard and Navy are now conducting a search-and-rescue operation with the help of several aircraft and vessels. The Mexican Navy is also assisting in these efforts.
An additional helicopter is scheduled to join the operation later on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.
Survivors have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Smuggling zone
Incident occurred in smuggling area
The incident occurred in an area frequented by smugglers and not in United States waters, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Survivors told rescue officials that there were 27 people on board the boat when it capsized.
Petty Officer Charlie Valor said, "We were able to help, and that's why we launched our assets."
The Mexican consulate in San Diego confirmed all rescued persons are Mexican nationals.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation launched into incident
Customs and Border Protection is investigating the incident and interviewing survivors. If they are witnesses to a crime, they could qualify for humanitarian parole and be allowed to stay in the country temporarily.
Rescuers continue their search with helicopters, a fixed-wing plane, a cutter, and a Navy combat ship on Saturday.
The operation remains ongoing as authorities try to locate those still missing after this tragic event off California's coast.