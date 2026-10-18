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Home / News / World News / 11 missing after boat capsizes; survivors sustain shark bites
11 missing after boat capsizes; survivors sustain shark bites
The US Coast Guard and Navy are now conducting a search-and-rescue operation

11 missing after boat capsizes; survivors sustain shark bites

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
09:37 am
What's the story

A tragic incident off the coast of California has left at least 11 people missing and around 16 others injured. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed that a boat with 27 people on board capsized in the waters near Baja California on Friday. "Several of the rescued people have serious injuries indicative of shark bites, and the Coast Guard has performed life-saving first aid," the USCG said in a statement.

Rescue efforts

Search and rescue operation underway

The US Coast Guard and Navy are now conducting a search-and-rescue operation with the help of several aircraft and vessels. The Mexican Navy is also assisting in these efforts.

An additional helicopter is scheduled to join the operation later on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

Survivors have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Smuggling zone

Incident occurred in smuggling area

The incident occurred in an area frequented by smugglers and not in United States waters, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Survivors told rescue officials that there were 27 people on board the boat when it capsized.

Petty Officer Charlie Valor said, "We were able to help, and that's why we launched our assets."

The Mexican consulate in San Diego confirmed all rescued persons are Mexican nationals.

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Ongoing investigation

Investigation launched into incident

Customs and Border Protection is investigating the incident and interviewing survivors. If they are witnesses to a crime, they could qualify for humanitarian parole and be allowed to stay in the country temporarily.

Rescuers continue their search with helicopters, a fixed-wing plane, a cutter, and a Navy combat ship on Saturday.

The operation remains ongoing as authorities try to locate those still missing after this tragic event off California's coast.

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