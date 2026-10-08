Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
What's the story
Canadian poet Anne Carson has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature." Last year, Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai won the coveted prize. The Nobel Committee cited his "compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."
Prize
Her works
According to the academy, Carson published a series of notable works in the 1990s, including The Glass Essay in Glass, Irony, and God (1995), which it says "demonstrates the potential of the long poem where genre boundaries are seen to blur."
In the same decade, she published another work, often heralded as her greatest, entitled Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse (1998).
Twitter Post
She was born in Toronto
This year’s #NobelPrize laureate Anne Carson was born in 1950 in Toronto, Canada. In 1981, she published her doctoral thesis in Classics entitled ‘Odi et Amo Ergo Sum’, and has, throughout her entire career, combined poetry writing with translation work and teaching at various… pic.twitter.com/GDOE6iTAMg— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2026
Profile
Carson is known for her hybrid style
Born in 1950, Carson is known for her hybrid style, mixing poetry and prose and combining contemporary stories with ancient myth.
Her book Eros the Bittersweet is a look at the pleasure and pain of desire in ancient Greek literature, while Norma Jeane Baker of Troy compares Marilyn Monroe and Helen of Troy.
She has been a professor of classics for over 30 years.
Academy
Winner receives 12 million Swedish kronor
The Nobel Prize committee said they had selected her "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature."
The Nobel Prize is regarded as the most prestigious award in global literature, with the winner receiving 12 million Swedish kronor (£900,000, $1.2m).