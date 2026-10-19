'Grass fire' at key Canadian military base kills 4
What's the story
A major fire broke out at the Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on Saturday, killing four and critically injuring 19. The incident is being described as one of the worst peace-time tragedies in Canada's military history. Prime Minister Mark Carney called it a "violent" and "fast-moving" fire that required both military and civilian firefighters to work through the night under extreme conditions.
Cause under investigation
Fire started as grass fire on training range
The fire started around 4:00pm on Saturday. Major-General Wade Rutland said a grass fire ignited on a training range and "uncommonly strong winds caused it to spread rapidly and shift direction" toward soldiers taking part in exercises.
The cause of the initial fire is still under investigation, with early reports suggesting it may have been triggered when a gas main was struck during firing exercise.
However, military officials now believe no explosions from oil or gas infrastructure caused the blaze.
Casualty details
Emergency response involved 22 ambulances and 8 aircraft
The Canadian defense ministry has said the cause remains under investigation, and "at this time, there are no indications that it was the result of any terrorist activity."
Officials have not stated if the government expects the death toll to climb but said several individuals received severe burns.
The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton declared a code orange due to the high-casualty incident.
Alberta's health service said the emergency response involved 22 ambulances and eight aircraft over a 10-hour period.
Base details
Local authorities ask residents to steer clear
Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is located in rural Alberta, about 193km from Edmonton.
It is one of the Canadian Army's busiest military training bases, with its airfield also used by the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Local authorities have asked residents to steer clear of the area and give emergency vehicles right of way as they continue to manage this crisis situation.