'Grass fire' at key Canadian military base kills 4

The fire started around 4:00pm on Saturday. Major-General Wade Rutland said a grass fire ignited on a training range and "uncommonly strong winds caused it to spread rapidly and shift direction" toward soldiers taking part in exercises.

The cause of the initial fire is still under investigation, with early reports suggesting it may have been triggered when a gas main was struck during firing exercise.

However, military officials now believe no explosions from oil or gas infrastructure caused the blaze.