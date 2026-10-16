Yemen: Houthi missile strike on presidential palace kills 5
What's the story
Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have launched a missile and drone attack on Yemen's presidential palace in Aden, killing five people. The attack targeted the Al-Maashiq Palace, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Among the dead were two members of Prime Minister Shaya Al-Zindani's security detail. Sixteen others were injured in the strike, which was claimed by the Houthis as an attempt to hit a Saudi military operations center inside the compound.
Attack claimed
Houthis take responsibility for attack
The Houthis have taken responsibility for the attack, saying it was part of their strategy to target Saudi military deployments. They declared any military presence of Saudi Arabia a legitimate target.
Yemen's Health Minister Qasim Mohammed Buhaibeh confirmed that the casualties included security personnel and civilian employees at the government complex.
The Yemeni government said Prime Minister Al-Zindani and his cabinet members were unharmed in the incident.
Government response
Yemeni government vows to continue operations against Houthis
The Yemeni government has vowed to continue its operations against the Houthis, despite this attack.
It described the assault as one of the most high-profile attacks on its government since launching "Yemen's Dawn" operation earlier this month.
The international community is closely monitoring developments in Yemen, especially after recent Houthi threats to Saudi airspace and airports.
Coalition response
Saudi-led coalition intercepts several aerial threats
The Saudi-led coalition has also been on high alert, intercepting several aerial threats across the kingdom, including drones and cruise missiles over different regions of Saudi Arabia.
The coalition's spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said the rebels have acquired "advanced technologies" with support from regional actors, making them a growing threat to regional security and international shipping routes.
He also said that they were "the first terrorist group to possess ballistic missiles, offensive and suicide drones, and booby-trapped fast boats."
International concern
US President Donald Trump's remarks on situation
US President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the situation, accusing the Houthis of trying to drive up oil prices. He suggested Iran was encouraging these attacks.
The ongoing violence has raised concerns over energy supplies and commercial shipping routes due to increased Houthi targeting of Saudi airports and oil infrastructure.