Mexico: 10 killed, 16 injured in fresh prison riot
What's the story
A deadly prison riot in Mexico's Sinaloa state left 10 people dead on Thursday. The violence, which took place at a local prison, claimed the lives of nine inmates and one visitor. Sixteen other inmates were injured in the incident. The state's security office has confirmed that authorities have since regained control of the facility and prosecutors will investigate the cause of this violence.
Previous incident
Riot at Ciudad Victoria prison
This riot follows another violent incident at the Ciudad Victoria prison in Tamaulipas state.
The prison was rocked by continuous automatic gunfire from late Tuesday to Wednesday morning.
By late morning, authorities had regained control of the facility.
The shootouts resulted in three police officers and four inmates being killed, while six police officers and seven prisoners were injured.
Ongoing issues
National Human Rights Commission sends delegation
The Ciudad Victoria prison has a history of violence, including shootings, riots, and escapes. In March, a fight between prisoners left three inmates dead.
The National Human Rights Commission of Mexico has sent a delegation to document the incident at this facility and check on inmate health.
This commission had audited the facility in 2016 and found overcrowding, inadequate supervision, insufficient personnel, poor health services, among other issues.
Recurring violence
History of violence at Ciudad Victoria prison
The incident in March followed a riot and mass escape through an inmate-dug tunnel in the prison yard. Most escapees have since been recaptured by authorities.
Inmates have often accessed firearms inside this facility, with at least one prisoner using a gun to kill during a carjacking during the March escape.