US Coast Guard finds debris of missing air ambulance
What's the story
The United States Coast Guard has discovered debris from a missing air ambulance off the coast of Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. The Gulfstream jet, which was en route from Bermuda to Boston, lost contact with authorities early Saturday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed the Coast Guard about the loss of communication.
Recovery efforts
Debris linked to missing aircraft found
The Coast Guard confirmed that it had found a debris field linked to the missing aircraft.
A Coast Guard cutter will continue searching the waters overnight and into Sunday for six people who were on board.
The Canadian-registered air ambulance had four crew members and two passengers, including a Bermudian patient and their relative.
Ongoing investigation
'Praying all 6 people will be found safe': Bermuda Premier
Bermuda's Premier David Burt said his government is in touch with US authorities and the families of the passengers.
"We are praying that all six people will be found safe," he wrote.
The aircraft, registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, took off from Bermuda at 12:41am local time (03:41 GMT).
It was flying at 24,000 feet before descending rapidly shortly before losing contact.
Final moments
Aircraft lost contact amid 'electrical issue'
Air traffic control recordings show a controller asking the pilot if they were declaring an emergency. The pilot's response was not audible in the recording.
"Roger, you said you're coming in blind. Is that what you said?" the controller can be heard asking.
A Massport Fire Rescue dispatcher alerted emergency crews of an "electrical issue" around 1:12am, stating that "the aircraft has lost radio and radar."
An official search and rescue alert notice was triggered around 1:20am by the FAA.
Expert opinion
Plane may have lost navigational instruments during storm
Former Transportation Department inspector general Mary Schiavo speculated that the plane may have lost navigational instruments during a storm.
She said, "It's very easy to get disoriented and not know if you're turning, climbing, descending, etc."
The US Coast Guard identifies victims or missing people 24 hours after next of kin are notified.
A full investigation will likely be led by either the National Transportation Safety Board or its Canadian counterpart.