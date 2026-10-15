Men cheered 'when's my turn' as woman raped at UChicago 

After searching, Lara found a group of men cheering outside a bathroom door, saying "When's it my turn?" and "I want to go in there."

She told NYT that upon forcing her way inside, she found her friend undressed, with her underwear pulled down and slumped against the wall.

Lara said the man, who was also not a student there, had his hands on her friend's wrists as she yelled, "Make it stop" and "Get me out of here."