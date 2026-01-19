Dozens missing, 8 dead after blaze in Pakistan shopping mall

A massive fire at the Gul Plaza shopping center in Karachi , Pakistan, has left at least eight people dead and dozens missing. The fire broke out late Saturday and took firefighters almost 24 hours to extinguish. The blaze spread quickly through the multi-story building that housed around 1,200 shops selling cosmetics, garments and plastic goods.

Casualties Firefighter dies in Karachi shopping mall blaze Among the deceased is a firefighter who died while battling the flames on the upper floors of Gul Plaza. Bodies were recovered from the four-story building and its basement. As many as 58 people have been reported missing by their families, who are anxiously waiting outside the site for news about their loved ones.

Fire spread Karachi's Gul Plaza fire exacerbated by flammable materials Per reports, the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials such as plastic foam, cloth and perfume in the building. "Almost the entire building was already engulfed in flames" by the time rescuers arrived at the site on Saturday night, local emergency services said. Smoke continued to billow from the remains of Gul Plaza on Sunday morning as rescuers worked tirelessly to search for survivors and recover missing persons.

Safety review Pakistan President calls for review of safety arrangements President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his condolences and directed authorities in Sindh province to review safety arrangements in commercial and residential buildings. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the deaths and ordered all resources be used to prevent further losses. The cause of the fire is still unknown, with an investigation set to follow.

