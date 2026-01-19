Dozens missing, 8 dead after blaze in Pakistan shopping mall
What's the story
A massive fire at the Gul Plaza shopping center in Karachi, Pakistan, has left at least eight people dead and dozens missing. The fire broke out late Saturday and took firefighters almost 24 hours to extinguish. The blaze spread quickly through the multi-story building that housed around 1,200 shops selling cosmetics, garments and plastic goods.
Casualties
Firefighter dies in Karachi shopping mall blaze
Among the deceased is a firefighter who died while battling the flames on the upper floors of Gul Plaza. Bodies were recovered from the four-story building and its basement. As many as 58 people have been reported missing by their families, who are anxiously waiting outside the site for news about their loved ones.
Fire spread
Karachi's Gul Plaza fire exacerbated by flammable materials
Per reports, the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials such as plastic foam, cloth and perfume in the building. "Almost the entire building was already engulfed in flames" by the time rescuers arrived at the site on Saturday night, local emergency services said. Smoke continued to billow from the remains of Gul Plaza on Sunday morning as rescuers worked tirelessly to search for survivors and recover missing persons.
Safety review
Pakistan President calls for review of safety arrangements
President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his condolences and directed authorities in Sindh province to review safety arrangements in commercial and residential buildings. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the deaths and ordered all resources be used to prevent further losses. The cause of the fire is still unknown, with an investigation set to follow.
Previous incidents
History of deadly fires in Karachi
Karachi has witnessed several deadly fires in the past, usually due to poor safety standards and illegal construction. In November 2023, a fire at another shopping mall killed 10 people and injured 22 others. The city administration has set up a desk to register details of those missing from the Gul Plaza incident as rescue operations continue amid fears that further collapses could occur.