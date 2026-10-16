Japan mistakenly issues 9.9-magnitude alert after 6.9 tremor near Russia

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had mistakenly issued a 9.9-magnitude earthquake alert after the tremor near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The false alarm was sent out on Friday afternoon, predicting strong shaking across northern, eastern, and central Japan. However, the actual reading was only 6.9 on the Richter scale.

The JMA retracted its warning within minutes after overestimating the quake's magnitude.