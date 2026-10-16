Japan mistakenly issues 9.9-magnitude alert after 6.9 tremor near Russia
What's the story
A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. The quake struck at a depth of 140km and its epicenter was located around 123km southwest of Vilyuchinsk in Russia's Far East region. There was no immediate tsunami threat after the tremors, with the US National Tsunami Warning Center confirming no danger from the seismic event.
Alert error
Japan Meteorological Agency mistakenly issued false alarm
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had mistakenly issued a 9.9-magnitude earthquake alert after the tremor near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.
The false alarm was sent out on Friday afternoon, predicting strong shaking across northern, eastern, and central Japan. However, the actual reading was only 6.9 on the Richter scale.
The JMA retracted its warning within minutes after overestimating the quake's magnitude.
Seismic zone
Kamchatka Peninsula part of Pacific Ring of Fire
The Kamchatka Peninsula is part of the Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt known for its high seismic activity.
Last year, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off its coast triggered a tsunami that swept part of a coastal village into the sea.
However, it caused minimal damage compared to other earthquakes of similar magnitude.