Pakistan government imposes governor's rule in Imran Khan's stronghold

The Pakistan government has defended its decision by citing deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They accused the provincial administration of failing to combat terrorism.

However, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reported a 16% drop in civilian and security personnel deaths in the province during January-September 2026 compared to 2025.

PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram slammed the move as politically motivated, accusing it of undermining democracy and weakening PTI's elected government.