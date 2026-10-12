Pakistan government imposes governor's rule in Imran Khan's stronghold
What's the story
In a major political development, Pakistan's government has imposed governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspending the administration led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The decision was taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a cabinet meeting. The move comes amid rising tensions between the military-backed government and PTI.
Security debate
PTI accuses Pakistan government of a politically motivated move
The Pakistan government has defended its decision by citing deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They accused the provincial administration of failing to combat terrorism.
However, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reported a 16% drop in civilian and security personnel deaths in the province during January-September 2026 compared to 2025.
PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram slammed the move as politically motivated, accusing it of undermining democracy and weakening PTI's elected government.
Political shift
Army to be deployed to manage provincial affairs
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari approved the emergency on Sharif's advice.
When governor's rule is implemented, the governor, appointed by the Pakistan government, assumes control of the province's administration.
The interior ministry said army personnel would be deployed to help manage provincial affairs and protect public property, as well as government installations.
Arrests and unrest
Arrests of PTI leaders amid protests
The political confrontation escalated with reports of senior PTI leaders' arrests.
Junaid Akbar's X account said he and provincial chief minister Sohail Afridi were taken into custody.
Afridi had been leading a long march supporting Khan and protesting military operations causing civilian casualties.
Thousands have protested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since early October, demanding Khan's release and protesting military actions along the Afghan border.
Political unrest
PTI has been dominant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been a PTI stronghold since 2013, with the party winning over 60% of provincial assembly seats in the 2024 elections.
Although Khan's popularity is arguably higher, the country's two dominant dynastic political parties shaped the post-election arrangement, according to the Financial Times.
Analysts believe PTI would win a competitive general election if held now.
PTI accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of using security concerns as a pretext to remove its elected administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.