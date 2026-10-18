Israeli settlers attack European diplomats in West Bank
What's the story
A group of European diplomats, including Belgium's consul general, were attacked by masked Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. The incident occurred in Taybeh, a mostly Christian village near Ramallah. The diplomats were there to observe the situation after frequent attacks on Palestinians harvesting olives. Video footage showed masked settlers confronting their convoy, and reports indicate stones were thrown during the attack.
Official response
Belgian consulate car damaged, French mayor assaulted
Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot condemned the attack, saying "Palestinians face this violence every day."
He stressed that harvesting olives or carrying out diplomatic duties shouldn't put anyone at risk.
The Belgian consulate car was damaged in the incident, and a French mayor was also attacked.
The injured French official was identified as Bernard Baudoux, who alleged he was kicked and beaten with iron bars by settlers.
Investigation underway
IDF calls attack a 'severe act of violence'
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) condemned the attack as a "severe act of violence." They confirmed no IDF soldiers were present during the incident.
However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office urged caution in drawing conclusions, suggesting it could be part of a "coordinated campaign to smear Israel."
Investigations by Israeli police and forensic investigators are underway to establish the facts behind this incident.
International reaction
US Secretary of State condemns settler assault on diplomats
The attack was also condemned by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
Rubio called the attack "disturbing" while Huckabee described the separate incident as a "despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards." He demanded those responsible be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The incident comes a day after Palestinians and Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine were injured in another settler assault in a different West Bank village.