Loading...
Home / News / World News / Canada: Fire at military base kills, injures several people
Canada: Fire at military base kills, injures several people
The incident was described as a 'serious incident' by Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canada: Fire at military base kills, injures several people

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
11:22 am
What's the story

A major fire broke out at a military base in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, killing and injuring several people. The incident was described as a "serious incident" by Prime Minister Mark Carney. He said he was "saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base."

Local response

Alberta Premier calls it significant and tragic

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also spoke about the incident, calling it "significant and tragic."

She said many military personnel were affected and that Alberta authorities were in close contact with Canada's federal government.

Emergency crews are currently responding to the situation amid strong winds that are fanning the flames.

Fire spread

Emergency services on site

The Municipal District of Wainwright said high winds were causing the fire to spread rapidly.

Emergency responders are working to "protect people, property and critical infrastructure."

Acute Care Alberta confirmed that Emergency Health Services personnel were on-site providing medical care and transporting those affected by the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting disruption

Fire disrupts advance voting in the area

The incident also disrupted advance voting in the area. Elections Alberta closed the Wainwright Communiplex voting location due to the fire.

Voters were redirected to other locations such as Border Inn in Lloydminster or Vermilion Elks Hall.

As of now, no evacuation order has been issued for residents near CFB Wainwright.

ADVERTISEMENT