Canada: Fire at military base kills, injures several people
What's the story
A major fire broke out at a military base in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, killing and injuring several people. The incident was described as a "serious incident" by Prime Minister Mark Carney. He said he was "saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base."
Local response
Alberta Premier calls it significant and tragic
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also spoke about the incident, calling it "significant and tragic."
She said many military personnel were affected and that Alberta authorities were in close contact with Canada's federal government.
Emergency crews are currently responding to the situation amid strong winds that are fanning the flames.
Fire spread
Emergency services on site
The Municipal District of Wainwright said high winds were causing the fire to spread rapidly.
Emergency responders are working to "protect people, property and critical infrastructure."
Acute Care Alberta confirmed that Emergency Health Services personnel were on-site providing medical care and transporting those affected by the fire.
Voting disruption
Fire disrupts advance voting in the area
The incident also disrupted advance voting in the area. Elections Alberta closed the Wainwright Communiplex voting location due to the fire.
Voters were redirected to other locations such as Border Inn in Lloydminster or Vermilion Elks Hall.
As of now, no evacuation order has been issued for residents near CFB Wainwright.