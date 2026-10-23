Explained: Shamonda virus symptoms, transmission, public risk

The Shamonda virus, belonging to the genus Orthobunyavirus, affects livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

It was first isolated in Nigerian cattle in the mid-1960s and has since been reported sporadically across Africa and Asia.

The virus spreads through bites from infected midges, small fly-like insects.

Symptoms in animals include fever, diarrhea, loss of appetite, drop in milk yield, and severe reproductive disorders, such as abortions or congenital abnormalities in newborns.