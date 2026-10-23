Explained: Shamonda virus symptoms, transmission, public risk
What's the story
France has reported its first human case of the Shamonda virus, a disease previously only seen in animals. The patient, an immunocompromised man in his 60s, later died. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this case and said it is working with French authorities to understand more about this new development.
Virus details
What is Shamonda virus?
The Shamonda virus, belonging to the genus Orthobunyavirus, affects livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses.
It was first isolated in Nigerian cattle in the mid-1960s and has since been reported sporadically across Africa and Asia.
The virus spreads through bites from infected midges, small fly-like insects.
Symptoms in animals include fever, diarrhea, loss of appetite, drop in milk yield, and severe reproductive disorders, such as abortions or congenital abnormalities in newborns.
Transmission risk
Can Shamonda virus spread from person to person?
There is no evidence that the Shamonda virus can be transmitted from person to person.
The WHO said further studies are needed to fully understand how it spreads among humans.
The French patient was in an area where both the virus was circulating in animals, and Culicoides midges were present, suggesting a possible route of transmission through insect bites.
Public health
No risk to public health, say French authorities
Despite the death of the patient, French authorities have assured that there is no risk to public health at this stage.
The virus had been circulating among animals in eastern France during spring and summer 2026.
The Ministry of Agriculture said, "Clinical, biological, and epidemiological investigations are still underway," to further understand this new development.
European spread
Virus has spread to several European countries
The Shamonda virus has been spreading among several European countries this year, including Germany, France, Switzerland, and Austria.
The Shamonda virus is an RNA virus of the Simbu serogroup and is genetically related to the Schmallenberg virus but was not considered fatal in cattle by the British Agriculture Bureau.
Currently, there is no vaccine available for this virus.