Flash flood in Nepal's Gorkha district washes away houses, bridges
What's the story
A devastating flash flood struck Nepal's Gorkha district on Sunday, sweeping away over 35 houses and bridges. The Budhi Gandaki River was severely affected, with the flood hitting areas like Salleri and Paiyuka. The riverbed at Jagat was also impacted. Ram Kumar Gurung, ward chair of Chumnubri Rural Municipality-3, confirmed to Kathmandu Post that a suspension bridge connecting the ward had been washed away by the deluge.
Cause and impact
Landslide above river may have triggered flood
Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, Gorkha's chief district officer, said preliminary reports indicated a landslide above Siuribas may have triggered the flash flood. However, the exact cause remains unclear.
No casualties have been reported so far in this incident.
The floodwaters also damaged homes and temporary structures in parts of Sirdibas and Dharche rural municipalities.
Historical comparison
Deputy chair draws parallels with Bhotekoshi flood
Chumnubri Rural Municipality Deputy Chair Laxmi Gurung drew parallels between the current disaster and a past one.
"The Budhigandaki flood is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood," she said.
The Bhotekoshi flood struck the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district on August 26, killing 1,455 people and leaving 5,285 people missing.
Ongoing efforts
Helicopters deployed for rescue operations
Home Minister Sudan Gurung said the flood had also swept away a bridge linking Nyakchet and Philim bazaar in Chumnubri-3.
With the river continuing to rise, helicopters had been deployed for rescue operations, relief distribution and evacuations, he said.
Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and local authorities were mobilized to carry out rescue and relief operations.
Evacuation efforts
Residents, tourists flee after hearing roaring sounds
Residents in riverside settlements such as Chumling and Lokpa fled their homes after hearing loud roaring sounds from the streams around 4:00am.
Tourists staying at local hotels also fled, residents said.
Sherap Gurung, a resident of Lokpa, said the sound suggested that the water flow had repeatedly stopped and resumed.
Authorities used loudspeakers to warn people living along the river and urge them to move to safer locations.