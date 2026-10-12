Nepal flash-flood sweeps away 40 houses, 6 bridges; 10 missing 

Authorities suspect a landslide may have temporarily blocked a tributary, causing water and debris to build up; others say locals upstream saw an ice avalanche.

Five people near the Ungilung river are among those missing. Separately, four to five herders are untraceable after the disaster.

The Budhi Gandaki is a tributary of the Trishuli River, downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse triggered a disastrous flood in August, killing 1,457 people and leaving 5,000 more missing.