flydubai passengers refused to free co-pilot at crew's request

The incident unfolded when Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was attacked with a crash ax by the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to alert the crew and open the cockpit door.

Several passengers, including off-duty pilots, intervened and overpowered al-Hammami. They then tied him up and demanded that he be handed over to local police instead of being released by the flight crew.