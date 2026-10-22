France reports first-ever case of deadly shamonda virus in human
What's the story
The Shamonda virus, an insect-borne disease that primarily affects livestock, has been detected in a human for the first time. French health authorities confirmed this on Thursday, although they assured there is no risk to the general population at this stage. The patient was likely infected in eastern France, where the virus had been circulating among animals during spring and summer 2026.
Patient
Virus had until now been considered non-transmissible to humans
According to FranceInfo, the patient, who already had a weakened immune system, died this month while being treated at the hospital for a serious illness.
"Clinical, biological, and epidemiological investigations are still underway," the ministry of agriculture said.
The French government said the virus had been considered non-transmissible to humans until now.
Livestock threat
What is the Shamonda virus?
The Shamonda virus, which is transmitted by biting midges, has been known to affect cattle and other livestock.
Symptoms include sudden fever, loose stool, and abdominal discomfort in adult cattle.
Abortions have been reported in infected cattle, raising concerns about congenital abnormalities if infection occurs during pregnancy.
The disease has also been found in sheep, goats, horses, and alpacas.
There is currently no available vaccine.
Virus spread
Virus detected in several European countries
The Shamonda virus is an RNA virus of the Simbu serogroup and is genetically related to the Schmallenberg virus. However, it was not considered fatal in cattle by the British Agriculture Bureau.
The Shamonda virus was first identified in Nigeria in the mid-1960s and has since been found sporadically in animals across Africa and Japan.
This year, it has been spreading among several European countries, including Germany, France, Switzerland, and Austria.