US announces Gaza plan phase two: What does it include 

The United States has announced the start of the second phase of its ceasefire plan for Gaza. The announcement was made by Donald Trump 's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on social media. This phase includes the establishment of a transitional authority called the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will be composed of Palestinian technocrats.

Transitional authority NCAG's role and oversight in Gaza The NCAG will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of Gaza during a transition period. However, it will only start functioning after being mandated by a "peace board" chaired by Trump, which is yet to be formed. Witkoff said this phase would begin with "full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza," mainly disarming all unauthorized personnel.

Initial phase First phase of ceasefire plan The first phase of the ceasefire plan started on October 10, with an exchange of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian detainees in Israel. Israeli forces also withdrew to a yellow truce line, maintaining control over most of the territory. However, Israeli bombardment has continued, with around 450 Palestinians killed since the ceasefire began. No agreement has also been reached on disarming Hamas.

Ongoing conflict Challenges and expectations in phase 2 Two groups representing Israeli former hostages have urged the US to delay the second phase until all hostages are accounted for. The remains of the last hostage, Ran Gvili, have not been returned by Hamas, which has said it has so far been unable to find the body. Witkoff stressed that "the US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations," warning of serious consequences if they fail to return the final deceased hostage.

Committee formation Egyptian foreign minister announces committee agreement While Witkoff did not provide details on the proposed Palestinian interim committee, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty earlier announced an agreement on all 15 members of the NCAG. He said the committee will be deployed to manage daily life and essential services in Gaza. The members are expected to be technocrats, some of whom may have links with the Fatah party. Potential candidates for leadership positions include Ali Shaath and Majed Abu Ramadan.