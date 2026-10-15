Houthis developing advanced ballistic missiles with Chinese parts
What's the story
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels are reportedly trying to develop a new advanced medium-range ballistic missile system with Chinese parts. The UK-based Conflict Armament Research group released the report, which highlights the rebels' growing military capabilities against Saudi Arabia. The potential new weaponry could allow the Houthis to more accurately target Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Missile development
Houthis may be trying to manufacture missiles locally
The Houthis are reportedly trying to obtain key components from Chinese suppliers for a version of Iran's Kheibar Shekan precision-guided missile.
This missile has a range of around 1,931km, potentially bringing all of Saudi and Israel within striking distance.
Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at the group, said, "The local ambition of....Houthis for manufacturing is beyond what was previously assumed."
He said these parts are very specific and producing them would have required design information related to the missile.
China's stance
Liu Chang doesn't comment on report's findings
Liu Chang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, didn't comment on the Conflict Armament report's findings.
However, he reiterated that China fulfills its "international obligations" and adopts a "prudent and responsible approach to the export of military products."
"China has always adopted a prudent and responsible approach to the export of military products and strictly controls the export of dual-use items," Chang said.
Shipment interception
Report based on intercepted shipments
The Conflict Armament report is based on information released by Yemen's government after two suspicious shipments were intercepted.
The shipments, which originated from China, were intended for Hodeidah port, a common weapons transfer point used by Iranians.
Among the cargo were missile components such as stabilizing fin cores and rocket motor igniters.
The cargo also contained phenolic resin for ablative heat shields to protect ballistic missiles during atmospheric flight at high supersonic speeds.
Weaponry evolution
Houthis have become more sophisticated over the years
Over the years, the Houthis have grown more sophisticated in their weaponry.
In the current week's long conflict with Saudi Arabia, they fired ballistic missiles and used maneuverable warheads and long-range drones.
Recently, they breached Riyadh's air defense system, killing at least 18 people at the international airport.
Before that, they have fired scores of drones and missiles at Israel, more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away.