Houthis developing advanced ballistic missiles with Chinese parts

The Houthis are reportedly trying to obtain key components from Chinese suppliers for a version of Iran's Kheibar Shekan precision-guided missile.

This missile has a range of around 1,931km, potentially bringing all of Saudi and Israel within striking distance.

Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at the group, said, "The local ambition of....Houthis for manufacturing is beyond what was previously assumed."

He said these parts are very specific and producing them would have required design information related to the missile.