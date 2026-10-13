'Illegal and invalid': China on India's naming of Ladakh places
What's the story
China has termed India's recent move to standardize names for 28 places in Ladakh as "illegal and invalid." Mao Ning, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, said, "China has never recognized the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India, and firmly opposes India's publication of so-called 'standard place names.'" The reaction follows India's Home Ministry announcing these names on October 2, as part of a policy to counter similar Chinese moves along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Official statement
India identified places in consultation with the Ladakh administration
The Indian government said it had identified these places in consultation with the Ladakh administration.
The aim was to streamline official cartography, facilitate precise identification, and foster better public awareness of these strategically important locations.
Among them are Gogra and Hot Spring, which were friction points during the 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese forces.
Border disputes
China has been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh
China has also been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "South Tibet." This includes issuing stapled visas to residents of the region.
Despite India's arguments that such actions will not change the reality, China has continued its renaming exercises during periods of strained bilateral relations. Such exercises took place in 2017, 2021, 2023, and 2024.
The two countries are currently working toward normalizing ties after a military standoff on the LAC that began in 2020.
Policy continuity
India standardized names for 27 locations in August
India's latest naming initiative in Ladakh comes after a similar move in Arunachal Pradesh, where it standardized names for 27 locations.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had announced this in August.
The Indian government had revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.