Iran-Gulf states meeting in Oman postponed at regional countries' request
What's the story
A scheduled meeting between Iran and Gulf states in Salalah, Oman, was postponed on Monday. Iranian state media reported that the decision was taken at the request of some regional countries. The Fars news agency quoted an Iranian foreign ministry official as saying, "The meeting was postponed at the request of some regional countries in a decision jointly made by Tehran and Muscat." However, no specific names were mentioned regarding which countries had made this request.
Official statement
Oman's foreign minister confirmed the postponement
Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi also confirmed the postponement of the meeting, which was supposed to be held in Salalah.
He said on X, "In the interests of consensus, the regional meeting set for tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed."
Albusaidi added that they remain committed to fostering dialogue for stability and lasting cooperation in their region.
Agenda focus
Meeting expected to discuss agreements on Strait of Hormuz
The postponed meeting was expected to discuss several important issues, including potential agreements on the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has been in talks with Oman for months about a deal regulating shipping through this vital maritime corridor.
The strait is crucial for global oil supplies, and before the United States and Israel's attack on Iran on February 28, around one-fifth of these supplies passed through it.
Rising tensions
Iran blockaded the strait after the attack
After the attack, Iran blockaded the strait, which led to a spike in crude oil prices.
Recently, Iran and Oman agreed on a temporary maritime route, where the entry to the strait will begin in Iranian territorial waters, and part of the exit route would also be through its territorial waters.
However, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned that the waterway will not fully reopen until the US fulfils its commitments under an interim peace deal signed in June.