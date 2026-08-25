Iran threatens retaliation against expanding US sanctions

The threat of retaliation comes after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced measures aimed at cutting off Iran's "economic lifeline."

However, these measures stop short of imposing the most severe sanctions.

Bessent said countries that continue trading with Iran could be pushed out of the dollar-based financial system.

Despite this, he did not name which trading partners would be affected or when penalties would take effect, saying he would instead provide these countries time to comply with the new directive.