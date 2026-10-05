Russian lab worker dies after contact with unknown virus
What's the story
A laboratory worker in Russia's Siberia has died after coming into contact with an "unknown" virus. Following the incident, Russian health authorities have reportedly placed hundreds of people in quarantine in Siberia. The 28-year-old woman worked at the Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk. She was hospitalized with severe pneumonia of "unknown origin" and died on Thursday, shortly after being placed on a ventilator.
Precautionary steps
197 people quarantined
After the incident, Russian health authorities have quarantined at least 197 people who may have come into contact with the technician, according to Liudi Baikala.
Over a hundred of these people are now under medical supervision in hospital wards.
Local authorities have also imposed strict quarantine measures in Shelekhov District Hospital, a nearby maternity facility, and an aluminum plant.
Ongoing probe
Criminal investigation launched
Russian law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation into possible violations of workplace health and safety regulations that led to the lab worker's death.
The incident has raised fears of pneumonic plague, one of three forms caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.
Unlike bubonic and septicemic plagues, pneumonic plague directly attacks the lungs and spreads through airborne respiratory droplets.
Risk assessment
What has been said
Former Rospotrebnadzor head Gennady Onishchenko has downplayed the risk of widespread transmission in comments to state news agency TASS.
He said that even if pneumonic plague were confirmed, "there will be no spread of this disease."
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev urged residents to remain calm and said all identified close contacts are asymptomatic and test negative.
Disease management
Symptoms of pneumonic plague
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pneumonic plague patients may develop fever, headache, weakness, shortness of breath, chest pain, and cough.
In some cases, it can also cause bloody or watery mucus.
The World Health Organization warns that untreated pneumonic plague has a high mortality rate but is treatable with antibiotics if diagnosed early.